Three Local Drivers Receive Major Sponsorship Boost From KCB Ahead of the 2026 WRC Safari

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 – Ahead of this year’s WRC Safari Rally, slated for March 12-15 in Naivasha, three local drivers, led by Karan Patel, are among five recipients of Ksh 28.5 million sponsorship boost from KCB to enhance their preparations.

Other divers are Nikhil Sachania, Tinashe Gatimu, Queen Kalimpinya from Rwanda, and Uganda’s Oscar Ntambi.

The amount is part of the Ksh 227 million sponsorship injected into the 2026 event, marking the sixth consecutive year of sponsorship since the iconic rally made its historic return to Kenya.

The rest of the funds will be spent on activations and marketing.

This brings the total to Ksh 980 million, the amount of money the Bank has given towards the global showpiece since its return to the Kenyan soil in 2021 after a 19-year absence.

While presenting the sponsorship cheque to the Sports Principal Secretary, Elijah Mwangi Tuesday morning, KCB Group CEO Paul Russo said:

“Our sponsorship demonstrates our commitment to driving sustainable impact, supporting local talent, and stimulating economic activity across tourism, trade, and enterprise, among other sectors.”

“We are looking at continually building on our experience and scale in sports sponsorships across East Africa to further support talent for global, regional, and in-country competitions across disciplines.”

The rally will cover a total competitive distance of 350.02 kilometers, supported by a liaison distance of 842.9 kilometers, in line with FIA requirements.

KCB Group CEO Paul Russo flags off Karan Patel, one of the KCB-sponsored rally

drivers during the ceremonial start at the official launch of the 2026 KCB WRC Safari Rally Sponsorship at KICC, Nairobi on February 10, 2026

The four-day event will be based in Naivasha, a move designed to meet the FIA 2026 sporting regulations on distances and crew working hours, moving away from the usual ceremonial flag off in Nairobi.

On Thursday, March 12, there will be a shakedown at the newly introduced Nawisa stage.

This will be followed by a ceremonial flag off before the cars pass Camp Moran and Mzabibu stages.

On Friday, March 13, cars will pass Camp Moran, Loldia, Geothermal, and Kedong. On Sunday, March 14, action will head to Soysambu, Elementaita, and Sleeping Warrior, before concluding with an autograph signing at Mzabibu.

Sunday, March 15, marks an electric day of action as cars rev off from Oserengoni, Hell’s Gate, before passing the Wolf Power Stage in the afternoon, culminating in the prize-giving ceremony.

“KCB’s sustained investment has helped grow local talent, attract global attention, and unlock opportunities for communities along the rally route. We commend the Bank for being a dependable partner in advancing sports development and youth empowerment in Kenya,” said PS Mwangi.

From left, KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications, Rosalind Gichuru, KCB Group CEO Paul Russo, pose for a photo alongside PS State Department for Sports, Elijah Mwangi, and Safari Rally CEO Charles Gacheru during the official launch of the 2026 KCB WRC Safari Rally Sponsorship at KICC, Nairobi, on February 10, 2026

The Bank will embed sustainability at the heart of the rally, with an ambitious target of planting and growing 5,000 trees this year, in line with the government’s agenda to plant 15 billion trees by 2032. Additionally, KCB will engage over 60 high schools in a curated green debate series that seeks to inspire and engage the younger generation, at the same time promoting environmental consciousness.

“The Safari Rally continues to grow as a global sporting spectacle, attracting fans and competitors from around the world. We are proud to showcase Kenya on the international motorsport stage and to inspire the next generation of local talent,” said Safari Rally Kenya CEO, Charles Gacheru.

This year, the rally is expected to attract 50 local and international teams, with top manufacturers such as Toyota, Hyundai, Škoda, and M-Sport Ford confirmed to compete.

The entry list features some of the sport’s biggest names, including Sebastien Ogier, Thierry Neuville, defending Safari Rally champion Elfyn Evans, and Grégoire Munster, among others.

Marking the third round of the season, the event remains the ultimate test of survival in the WRC, where the wildlife is as unpredictable as the weather, with a refined schedule that packs 20 special stages into four days.