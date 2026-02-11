Police Announces Road Closures, Tight Security Ahead Of HSBC World Rugby Sevens Division 2 At Nyayo Stadium

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 – The National Police Service (NPS) has announced several road closures during this weekend’s World Rugby 7s Division 2 Tourney at the Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi.

Speaking on behalf of the Nairobi Traffic Base, Silas Bundi said Aerodrome Road will be totally closed to use by motorists, whereas Mombasa and Lang’ata Road will be partially shut down.

“From Friday midnight, Aerodrome Road will be totally closed (between Madaraka and Bunyala Road), and Mombasa Road, as well as Lang’ata Road, will be partially closed (between Lusaka and Bunyala roundabout). This is to ensure safe movement of those who will be coming to the stadium,” Bundi said.

Bundi further said traffic police will be adequately deployed to ensure smooth movement of traffic by guiding motorists towards appropriate routes.

“Those who are on Mombasa Road and want to access the Central Business District (CBD) are advised to use alternative routes to avoid snarl-ups and inconveniences. We advise all motorists to cooperate with the traffic police and do as directed,” he said.

Bundi further reiterated that there will be no parking at Nyayo Stadium, asking those coming to the event to make proper transport arrangements, such as sourcing alternative parking spots.

Speaking at the same time, assistant inspector general Edward Achola said NPS are all hands on deck to ensure the safety and smooth running of the two-day competition.

He revealed an elaborate security plan consisting of NPS and private security to enhance round-the-clock safety at all stages of the event.

“Private security will be deployed to complement the police officers. We will ensure round-the-clock security at all stages of the event, including during and after the after party. All units are all ready to go, including the disaster management unit,” Achola, who is also the chair of the security sub-committee, said.

He further urged those without tickets to stay away from the vicinity of the venue to avoid unnecessary confrontations with the police.

Kenya is the second African country — after South Africa — to host the World Rugby second-tier 7s competition.

Tickets to the event were sold out a fortnight ago, and the 18,000-seater stadium is expected to be filled to capacity.