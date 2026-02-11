How KRU have embraced sustainability in hosting World Rugby Division 2 tourney in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 11, 2026 – Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) CEO Thomas Odundo reveals they have embraced a number of sustainable practices ahead of this weekend’s World Rugby 7s Division 2 Tournament at the Nyayo Stadium.

Odundo says part of this strategy is the use of Electric Vehicles (EVs) to chauffeur the staff and dignitaries involved in the tournament.

“In terms of sustainability, we have tried various options. In terms of team and player movement, we’ve tried to get some EVs for that. It didn’t quite work out because the costs are quite high. However, there’s one of our partners who is offering us some electric vehicles for use by staff and some dignitaries,” the CEO said.

Odundo also divulged that the tournament will be using glass bottles to eradicate the proliferation of plastic waste.

“Through Coca-Cola, our hydration partners, we’re trying to limit the use of single-use plastics. Coca-Cola is going to give us refillable bottles and we’ll have those stationed in the hotels where the teams are, the training grounds and on the pitch as well,” he said.

The CEO’s comments come at a time when sustainability has become a hot topic of discussion amidst various mega sports events around the world.

The ongoing Winter Olympics in Milan, for example, has been muddled by protests by a section of Italians over the use of unsustainable practices and the exorbitant costs of hosting the competition.

Back home, the upcoming Magical Kenya Open — set for February 19-22 at Karen Country Club — has incorporated sustainability at the core of its activities.

Speaking in the past week, Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) chair Patrick Obath said they have collaborated with a local school to use their grounds as a driving range while engaging in tree planting.

He also noted the minimisation of water usage on the course in addition to investment in solar panels.