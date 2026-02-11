German Golfer Freddy Schott Shifts Attention To MKO Presented by Absa - Capital Sports
Düsseldorfer golf club’s Freddy Schott. Picture Credit: Eropean Tour

Golf

German Golfer Freddy Schott Shifts Attention To MKO Presented by Absa

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 – Having already taken some impressive scalps, Düsseldorf-born German Freddy Schott will be among the star attractions at the Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa slated for February 19 – 22.

Schott is a German professional golfer born in Düsseldorf on May 26, 2001. He represents the Düsseldorfer Golf Club and is a rising star on the DP World Tour, known for his rapid progression from amateur to Challenge Tour winner and his breakthrough victory in 2026.

Schott is among the 21 elite pros listed in Category 3 of the MKO; a preserve of Winners of Race to Dubai Ranking Tournaments with a prize fund equal to or above Ksh 257 million (US$ 2 million), 2024-2026.

Category 3 has the likes of Thriston Lawrence (Pretoria CC), Scott Grant Forrest of The Renaissance Club, MKO’s previous winner Ashun Wu, among others.

Schott’s first DP World Tour win came during the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship in February 2026, where he defeated Calum Hill and Patrick Reed in a playoff.

His Challenge Tour experience saw him win the 2022 Frederikshavn Challenge in Denmark and achieve multiple top-five finishes, securing his graduation to the DP World Tour.

Schott’s Q-School success story is a phenomenon.  He topped the 2023 Qualifying School to regain full playing privileges on the DP World Tour for 2024.

He has been mentored by fellow German Tour professional and Düsseldorfer GC member Marcel Siem, for whom he caddied in 2020.  Schott became a scratch golfer at age 13 and turned professional in 2021.

Absa Bank Kenya is sponsoring the 2026 Magical Kenya Open, marking their 15th consecutive year as a key partner.

They have committed Ksh 65 million to the 57th edition of the tournament, which takes place from February 19-22 at the Karen Country Club.

