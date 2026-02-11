Carrick’s ‘Sir Alex’ Playbook And A Happy Start At Man Utd

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 11 – The unintended consequence of exiting both domestic cup competitions at the earliest possible stage and ending up with the smallest season games-wise since 1914-15 is that the remainder of Manchester United’s campaign is divided into blocks before a longer-than-usual spell without a game.

They are at the first now. It will be 12 days until United go to Everton.

For Michael Carrick, who was only appointed on 13 January, it is a good chance for his squad to “refresh”, to allow some players to “clean up their niggles and strains” and “take a bit of a breather”.

But it is also an opportunity to reflect.

Carrick did not try and claim Benjamin Sesko’s injury-time equaliser meant their 1-1 draw at West Ham felt like an extension of his four-match winning run, rather than the end of it, which it was.

However, he did acknowledge the overall assessment of the last month has to be good.

“In the grand scheme of things, we take the point, dust ourselves down a little bit and assess it,” he said.

“If you take it over a five-game period, to just have one draw in there is a big positive.”

Carrick’s gamble pays off

Carrick’s initial victories over title challengers Manchester City and Arsenal were unexpected. The ones against Fulham and Tottenham were anticipated but did not arrive without problems that had to be solved.

Combined with the failings of Chelsea and Liverpool, the end outcome is United are fourth, with a handy, but by no means pivotal, advantage in the hunt for a Champions League return, something few could visualise in the wake of Ruben Amorim’s dismissal following the draw at Leeds on 4 January.

“We know how hard it is to put a run together in this league,” said Carrick, whose side are now unbeaten in nine league games, which spanned three managers, including initial interim Darren Fletcher.

“Sometimes it comes naturally, it flows and everything clicks. You look really dangerous and there’s a spark. Sometimes it’s a little bit stodgy.”

The question being asked of Carrick is whether his side can deliver winning performances against opposition they are expected to beat.

Many felt West Ham were in that category, even though Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were aiming for their fourth win in five league games and they had led Chelsea 2-0 in the one that got away.

Carrick did not manage a victory.

What he did do was take a risk to try and get something from a game that appeared lost.

When Manchester United drew against West Ham at Old Trafford in December, Amorim’s only substitution involving an offensive player was Mason Mount for Joshua Zirkzee, 12 minutes from time.

His last change was one defender, Lisandro Martinez, for another, Luke Shaw. Midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and young forward Shea Lacey remained on the bench.

At London Stadium, Carrick gambled. Not so much with Sesko, who replaced Matheus Cunha, who had been ineffective, a charge that could be levelled at all United’s attacking players on this occasion.

It was through his introduction of Zirkzee for full-back Diogo Dalot eight minutes from time where the risk and reward element came.

Carrick switched to a back three and pushed men forward.

He knew there was a chance of conceding a second. It didn’t happen, thanks to two superb saving tackles from another substitute, Leny Yoro, and a Senne Lammens save.

It meant as the clocked ticked past five minutes of injury-time played of the seven added, Carrick’s side still had a chance. Sesko’s brilliant finish ensured they did not head home empty handed.

“It’s always worth it to try and get something out of the game,” said Carrick of his substitution.

“We all want the perfect kind of performance, to be the best we can be.

“Sometimes it doesn’t quite happen, but it doesn’t mean you give up.

“Obviously we went for it, with three at the back and the rest all attacking basically to try and find that goal. That’s the way we should do it.”

It’s an attitude straight out of the Sir Alex Ferguson playbook. He was always prepared to gamble in order to get a desired outcome and felt it was why he enjoyed so many late successes in his stellar career.

An 87th-minute winner against Arsenal, a 90th-minute winner against Fulham, and now a 95th-minute equaliser against West Ham.

Carrick is pleased with 13 points out of 15 from his first block of games.

As he regroups before the next run of three matches, he will be just as delighted at the spirit and never-say-die attitude that helped to get them.