Tusker FC Wants To Clinch FKF Cup To Quench Title Thirst

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – Tusker FC are seeking to go all out for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup, as they seek to quench a three-season title drought at Ruaraka.

With the league title seemingly staggering away from their grasp following a woeful campaign so far, the Brewers see the Cup as a viable option for silverware this season.

They started off their campaign with a 3-2 win over Division II side Mwea United in Kirinyaga. Though nervous at the end, the Brewers ensured they saw off the result to book a ticket into the second round.

Winger Thomas Omolle, who scored twice in the win, says the team is ambitious to go all out and win the title.

“As a team, we are also happy to have progressed to the second round of the MozzartBet Cup. Our ambition is to win the Cup. This round is now behind us, and our focus shifts to the next one. It is always a great feeling to progress, and I want to thank my teammates because without them I wouldn’t have scored those goals. We worked as a unit to earn this victory,” Omolle said, speaking to the club’s official website.

Tusker have been a pale shadow of their former giant selves. Last season, they finished fourth in the league and were eliminated by eventual champions Nairobi United in the second round of the Cup.

This season has not been better either, as they find themselves eighth in the standings with a 12-point buffer between them and leaders Gor Mahia, two games into the second leg.

From Cup business, they switch their attention to the Premier League, where a date against Mathare United awaits on Saturday.