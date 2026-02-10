Rising Starlets Upbeat In Tanzania Ahead Of Tough U20 World Cup Qualifier Return Leg - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Rising Starlets Upbeat In Tanzania Ahead Of Tough U20 World Cup Qualifier Return Leg

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 — The national women’s Under-20 football team, Rising Starlets, have their work cut out when they tackle hosts Tanzania at their Azam Complex Stadium backyard in Dar es Salaam in the return leg of the FIFA World Cup Qualifier on Saturday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Rising Starlets heads into the match holding a narrow 1-0 advantage from the first leg played in Nairobi and will be looking to finish the job away from home.

Head coach Jackline Juma expressed confidence in her squad, noting that the team understands the task ahead and is determined to protect their lead while remaining aggressive in attack.

“We have something to protect. We will correct the mistakes from the first leg, and of course going forward we have to protect our 1-0 goal. If we get a chance, we will take it because away goals count a lot, but we thank God we have something to protect,” she said.

The aggregate winner of the clash will progress to the fourth and final round, where they will either face Cameroon or Botswana in May.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020