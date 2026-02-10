HSBC SVNS2 Nairobi Receives Safaricom’s M-PESA Sponsorship

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – Safaricom, through its M-PESA brand, has committed Ksh 10 million in support of the upcoming HSBC SVNS2 Rugby Sevens Tournament, scheduled for Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th February 2026 at Nyayo National Stadium.

As the official technology partner of the tournament, Safaricom will provide a fully kitted, world-class media centre and internet connectivity across key functional areas, as well as communication support in the form of devices and airtime to ensure seamless coordination and coverage of the global event.

Speaking during the announcement, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa praised the Kenya Rugby Union for successfully securing hosting rights for the international event.

“I want to applaud the Kenya Rugby Union for the tremendous work they have put in to ensure Kenya hosts this world-class tournament. As Safaricom, we are proud to be part of this journey,” Ndegwa announced.

He added, “Through our remittance business, ‘Safaricom Money Transfer Services Limited’ our support for Shujaa and the Kenya Lionesses has focused on ensuring players receive their salaries and allowances reliably. Beyond that, we want fans to stay connected on our strong and reliable network, while empowering journalists with a world-class media centre for seamless coverage. We are also delighted to offer fans and customers special M-PESA App discount deals and exclusive Rugby BLIVE data bundles throughout the tournament.”

Photo/Kenya Lionesses Facebook

During the tournament, fans attending the matches will also enjoy exclusive discounts on flights and cab services through the M-PESA App from the 14th to the 16th. Customers who spend Ksh 5,000 on trips and flight bookings will receive a 25% discount, while those who spend Ksh 1,500 on bus bookings will also enjoy 25% off. Little users who spend Ksh 250 will receive Ksh 100 back on their trips.

The announcement builds on Safaricom’s broader commitment to Kenyan rugby. M-PESA is currently the official sponsor of the National Sevens teams, Shujaa and the Kenya Lionesses, under a two-year partnership deal with the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

The sponsorship, valued at over Ksh 100 million, supports player and official monthly allowances, comprehensive medical insurance, airtime allowances, and financial literacy programs for the teams.

The two-day international tournament will see Kenya’s Shujaa and Lionesses competing for a return to the HSBC SVNS Division 1, as they take on elite opposition in front of a home crowd.

Shujaa in action at Dubai World Rugby 7s Series. PHOTO/JONATHAN BILASO

A total of 12 teams will compete across the men’s and women’s categories.

The men’s teams include hosts Kenya, USA, Uruguay, Germany, Belgium, and Canada, who qualified through the SVNS3 pathway.

The women’s competition will feature Kenya, Brazil, Spain, China, South Africa, and Argentina, as well as qualifiers from SVNS3.

“We are truly thrilled to compete on home soil. This tournament means a great deal to us, and we are ready to give it our all. To our sponsors, thank you for your continued support; your financial and institutional backing has inspired us and elevated our performance on the pitch. To our fans, we invite you to come out in large numbers and cheer us on as we aim to make history,” said Kenya Lionesses Captain Sheila Chajira.

The HSBC SVNS2 tournament forms part of the global HSBC SVNS series, showcasing fast-paced, high-intensity rugby sevens action.