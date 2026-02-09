Toughest job in the world? Lionesses coach admits struggle with naming squad ahead of HSBC Division 2

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 9, 2026 – National women’s rugby 7s head coach Simon Odongo says naming the squad for this weekend’s HSBC Division 2 tournament was no easy task for him.

Odongo says all the players in the camp were of high quality and that those who missed out on the final squad did so by fine margins.

“It is always a hard task as a coach to name a section of the squad especially of the magnitude and the current talent of our ladies. I think for us we picked the best squad and I think they’re ready for the event in the weekend,” the coach said.

Odongo named a 12-woman squad ahead of the global competition, raising eyebrows with the omission of a number of regulars, including Sinaida Mokaya, Sharon Auma and Faith Livoi.

The coach admitted his heartbreak at having to make the difficult decisions but nonetheless backed the absentees to storm back into the side in the near future.

“”This is one of the biggest rugby events ever in the history of this country. Most of them are expecting to be part of the team, especially playing up against the big countries, with your families in the stands. As a coach, it’s always just breaking the news to them early just to let them know,” he said.

Odongo added: “A few of them don’t take it well because they’re prepared to play but I think as an athlete this is part of the journey and It’s how you shake it off and get back and try and fight for a slot again.”

Even as others shed tears of anguish, it was a historic milestone for National Youth Service (NYS) Charity Nilah and Marvel Oswago who have been handed their debut call-ups.

Odongo says the call-up is a deserved reward for the consistent hard work by the two.

“I think for us our job is to reward the hard work and the talent. The two ladies showed up against some of the seasoned professionals not only once but consistently in training. For us we always reward and show the younger ladies who are coming up that if they train well and they show up and They have the passion to try and fight for the flag and represent our country that we will always reward them,” the coach said.

He added: “When we gave them a chance at Safari Sevens and all throughout training, since then, they’ve really shown that they’re ready to fight for the flag.”

Kenya will be up against familiar opponents in Argentina, China, Brazil, South Africa and Spain.

Despite the introduction of a round robin format of competition, the coach says the Lionesses will be going for the kill regardless.

“Give or take it’s pretty much the same because even I remember when we’re playing Challenger Series it was more or less the same because we’d meet the same opponents in the semifinals and in the finals. Getting to play against many different teams, it gets to test you on different aspects, and I think for us it’s a good test and a good marker for us if we are to qualify for the championships,” he noted.

It is expected to be the biggest rugby event in the history of Kenya as evidenced by the fact that tickets were sold out almost a fortnight ago.

Whereas both the men and women’s team – Shujaa and Lionesses – will be assured of vociferous support inside Nyayo Stadium, Odongo is also cognisant of those who will not be onsite.

He has promised that Lionesses will be thinking of them as well as they go on the hunting expedition.

“I think it’s painful that some of the fans have not gotten a chance to purchase the tickets, but for us we promise you that we will put our best foot forward and hopefully you get to watch the games through all the channels. We hope that will present you well,” Odongo said.

Lionesses kick off their campaign against Brazil at 9:44 a.m. on Saturday.