The Moment We Have Been Waiting For Is Here! Teams Led By USA Land Ahead Of Weekend HSBC 2 In Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – After months of preparations, the moment Kenya has been waiting for is finally here as half of the competing teams are in Nairobi ahead of the eagerly awaited HSBC SVNS 2 slated to be hosted at the Nyayo National Stadium on the Valentine’s weekend of February 14.

The USA, a team that has been in the HSBC core status, touched down on Monday morning beamed with confidence, ready to lock horns with familiar sides, and hope to start on a high in a bid to return to Division 1 at the end of what is expected to be a gruelling Division 2 three-legged round robin battle.

Also arriving today were Canada (men) and Argentina, who will compete in the women’s category.

Argentina arrival

China (women) arrived on Sunday right on time to acclimatise to the hot Nairobi conditions.

Belgium (men) are scheduled to arrive tonight at 9:15pm, while Brazil (women) will land tomorrow (Tuesday) at 1:40am, followed by Uruguay (men) at 3:05am and Spain (women) at 1:45pm, while South Africa’s women’s team is slated to be the last to arrive on Wednesday at 6:40am.

The Kenya men’s team, Shujaa, who have been training at the venue at Nyayo National Stadium, will kick off its campaign with Canada on Saturday at 9:50 am, while their women’s counterpart will open the tournament’s fixture with Brazil at 9:44am.

– Fixtures –

Day 1 (February 14) fixtures for #Kenya7s men and women

Women

9.44am: Kenya v BRA

12.46pm: Kenya v China

3.48pm: Kenya v SA

Men

10.50am: Kenya v Canada

1.52pm: Kenya v Belgium

4.54pm: Kenya v Germany

———————————————

Day 2 (February 15) fixtures for #Kenya7s men and women

Women

11:44am: Kenya v Argentina

3:56pm: Kenya v Spain

Men

12:50pm: Kenya v Uruguay

5:02pm: Kenya v USA