The Moment We Have Been Waiting For Is Here! Teams Led By USA Land Ahead Of Weekend HSBC 2 In Nairobi - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Team USA arrival.

Sports

The Moment We Have Been Waiting For Is Here! Teams Led By USA Land Ahead Of Weekend HSBC 2 In Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – After months of preparations, the moment Kenya has been waiting for is finally here as half of the competing teams are in Nairobi ahead of the eagerly awaited HSBC SVNS 2 slated to be hosted at the Nyayo National Stadium on the Valentine’s weekend of February 14.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The USA, a team that has been in the HSBC core status, touched down on Monday morning beamed with confidence, ready to lock horns with familiar sides, and hope to start on a high in a bid to return to Division 1 at the end of what is expected to be a gruelling Division 2 three-legged round robin battle.

Also arriving today were Canada (men) and Argentina, who will compete in the women’s category.

Argentina arrival

China (women) arrived on Sunday right on time to acclimatise to the hot Nairobi conditions.

Belgium (men) are scheduled to arrive tonight at 9:15pm, while Brazil (women) will land tomorrow (Tuesday) at 1:40am, followed by Uruguay (men) at 3:05am and Spain (women) at 1:45pm, while South Africa’s women’s team is slated to be the last to arrive on Wednesday at 6:40am.

The Kenya men’s team, Shujaa, who have been training at the venue at Nyayo National Stadium, will kick off its campaign with Canada on Saturday at 9:50 am, while their women’s counterpart will open the tournament’s fixture with Brazil at 9:44am.

– Fixtures –

Day 1 (February 14) fixtures for #Kenya7s men and women

Women

9.44am: Kenya v BRA

12.46pm: Kenya v China

3.48pm: Kenya v SA

Men

10.50am: Kenya v Canada

1.52pm: Kenya v Belgium

4.54pm: Kenya v Germany

———————————————

Day 2 (February 15) fixtures for #Kenya7s men and women

Women

11:44am: Kenya v Argentina

3:56pm: Kenya v Spain

Men

12:50pm: Kenya v Uruguay

5:02pm: Kenya v USA

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020