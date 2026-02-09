Tennis star Okutoyi launches multimillion funds appeal to further professional career

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 9, 2026 — Kenyan tennis star Angella Okutoyi has launched a crowdfunding campaign aimed at raising Ksh 10 million to support her transition into full-time professional tennis once she completes her studies at Auburn University later this year.

The Wimbledon junior champion says the move is a crucial step towards competing consistently at the highest level of the global tennis circuit.

Okutoyi, who made history in 2022 by becoming the first Kenyan to reach and win a Grand Slam final after clinching the Junior Girls’ Doubles title at Wimbledon, has steadily built her profile on the international stage.

Since November 2022, while balancing her university commitments on a full sports scholarship in Alabama, she has reached 26 ITF Tour finals, winning 17 titles.

She currently holds career-high rankings of 414 in singles and 223 in doubles and sits seventh in Africa in singles.

Reflecting on the financial realities of professional tennis, Okutoyi emphasized that talent alone is not enough to succeed.

“Professional tennis is a fiercely competitive sport, only the Top 125 in the world are able to cover their playing costs,” she said, noting that the journey to the top often favours athletes from wealthier backgrounds.

She estimates that competing fully on the professional tour will require roughly US$300,000 annually to cover coaching, travel, accommodation, training base expenses, medical support, and tournament participation across multiple continents.

“Ability and determination on their own may not be enough, in order for me to compete on a level playing field, I will need significant financial backing,” she explained.

Despite already securing one corporate sponsor and lining up a professional coaching and support team, Okutoyi says a funding gap remains, prompting the crowdfunding initiative.

She is inviting fans, corporate partners, and supporters to join what she calls “TeamAngella,” offering branded merchandise and partnership opportunities to contributors.

With her studies set to conclude soon, the Kenyan star believes the next phase of her career could be defining.

Her recent achievements, including a gold medal at the 2024 All-Africa Games where she defeated higher-ranked opponents, underline her ambition to break further ground for Kenyan tennis on the world stage.

As she prepares to go fully professional, Okutoyi’s appeal highlights both her personal journey and the broader financial challenges faced by athletes from developing sporting ecosystems striving to compete globally.