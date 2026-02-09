Nairobi City Thunder Name Send App as Main Sponsor Ahead of Saturday Season Opener - Capital Sports
Nairobi City Thunder Name Send App as Main Sponsor Ahead of Saturday Season Opener

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 9, 2026 – Nairobi City Thunder have announced Send App, a cross-border remittance and payments platform by Flutterwave, as the club’s front-of-shirt sponsor on a two-season deal, starting with the 2026 campaign, ahead of their league opener scheduled for Saturday.

The partnership comes at a defining moment for Nairobi City Thunder, who enter the new season as two-time unbeaten champions of the Kenya National Basketball League (KNBL) and with the responsibility of representing Kenya in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) for the second time.

Speaking during the event, the club’s CEO Colin Rasmussen said the sponsorship will enable NCT transition into one of the best and biggest clubs in Africa.

“We are proud to be partnering with a celebrated brand like Send App that has global reach and is creating real impact through convenient access to capital. Our ambition is to build a pan-African brand with global recognition, and we believe this partnership with Send App will play a key role in helping us achieve that,” Rasmussen said.

Echoing the sentiments, Send App’s Head of Business, Harvey Bahia said the partnership has been made possible by shared values between the two entities.

“We’re excited to back Nairobi City Thunder’s 2026 BAL campaign. The team’s continued success and unwavering commitment to excellence mirror our own drive to provide Africans in the diaspora with a seamless way to support their families back home. We believe in the power of sports to unite and inspire, and we are proud to stand behind the Thunder as they showcase the very best of African basketball to the world,” Bahia said.

As part of the partnership, Send App will feature as the club’s premier sponsor throughout the 2026 season, with branding integrated across matchday experiences, digital platforms, and fan engagement initiatives, beginning with the pre-season games.

Nairobi City Thunder will open their 2026 league campaign on Saturday, looking to build on their domestic dominance while continuing their journey on the continental stage through the BAL.

