Why rugby legend Humphrey Kayange is excited about Dakar Youth Olympics

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 7, 2026 – Kenya’s rugby 7s legend Humphrey Kayange is hopeful that this year’s Youth Olympics in Dakar will open doors for the careers of many athletes.

Drawing from his rugby career, Kayange described the global competition as a lifetime opportunity for young athletes.

“Rugby opened so many doors, not only for me but for young people. It’s (Youth Olympics) a lifetime opportunity…Senegal is holding the torch and showcasing Africa. We are welcoming everyone from the Olympic movement to experience the Games on the continent for the first time,” the former Shujaa skipper said.

The Dakar Youth Olympics are set for October 31-November 13 in the Senegalese capital, marking a historic milestone for Africa because it is the first time an International Olympic Committee (IOC) will be held on the continent.

Over 2000 athletes will battle for glory in 25 sports disciplines including boxing, 3×3 basketball, beach volleyball, beach handball, wrestling, road cycling, swimming, table tennis, skateboarding and rugby 7s, among others.

Kayange is the chair of IOC’s Coordination Commission for Dakar 2026 and revealed that preparations for the event are on schedule.

He added that the excitement across the continent is palpable as they prepare to welcome thousands of competitors to Diamniadio Olympic Stadium.

“The excitement is there for the continent. I think it’s monumental that the Games are coming to Africa for the first time. We’ve moved on to delivery of these Games and everyone is working together with the Dakar 2026 Organising Committee and the Coordination Commission,” Kayange, who enjoyed a 12-year playing career with Shujaa, said.

The Youth Olympic Games #Dakar2026 are on the horizon! @jojdakar2026



Chair of the Coordination Commission, Humphrey Kayange, delivers his report to the IOC Session today. 👇 pic.twitter.com/vzYUVaOJcL — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) February 3, 2026

He added: “One of the things that changed at the end of last year was a lot of government support. The ministry and different ministries just coming together to ensure that the work is done, and the work is monitored on a weekly basis towards completion.”

Speaking at the same time, the General Coordinator of Dakar 2026, Ibrahima Wade, said all the stakeholders are working in synergy to ensure a memorable event.

“We are really confident and we are comfortable on the deadlines we have fixed. By March, we’ll have the Olympic Village ready, the stadium for track and field and the one for the swimming,” Wade said.

The Senegalese said his countrymen and women are excited about writing history as the first ever venue for an IOC competition.

“There is a huge excitement in the country. People could not imagine having Olympic Games in Africa. The Games are not here yet, but something is changing in the mindset,” he said.

Kayange was in Milan, Italy where he delivered a progress report to the IOC Session on the progress of the preparations for the Youth Olympics.

He was also one of the bearers of the Olympic flame ahead of the opening ceremony of the Winter Games.