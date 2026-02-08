End of the road as Nairobi United fall to Wydad Casablanca

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 8, 2026 – Nairobi United’s losing run in the Caf Confederations Cup continued with a 1-0 loss to Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday evening.

Former Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder scored the crucial goal for the ex-African champions in the 89th minute, putting an end to Naibois’ stoic display for majority of the match.

Coach Godfrey Oduor’s charges were then reduced to 10 men at the end of the game following the sending off of Steve Biko Omollo.

The defeat is Nairobi United’s fifth of the competition, following previous losses to AS Maniema, Azam as well as Wydad.

Their last game in the competition is an away tie against Maniema in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

More to follow…