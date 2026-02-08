Cheptai, Kipkorir shine for Kenya in Dubai road race

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 8, 2026 – Irine Cheptai led a 1-2 Kenyan finish to win the Burj2Burj Half Marathon in Dubai on Sunday morning.

The Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medalist stopped the clock at 1:06:57, finishing ahead of fellow countrywoman, Daisilah Jerono, who came second in 1:06:59.

In third place was Ethiopian Ftaw Zeray who timed 1:07:01.

It was Cheptai’s first race of the year, following on from the Shanghai Marathon in China where she finished second after clocking 2:18:51.

She was also in contention at last year’s Boston Marathon where she finished fourth in 2:21:32.

Narrow loss to Cheptegei

At the same time in Dubai, Kenya’s Nicholas Kipkorir finished a close second after clocking 59:28 in the men’s race.

Ugandan legend Joshua Cheptegei took top honour after timing 59:26 whereas world champion Alphonce Simbu of Tanzania came third in 59:30, in what was a closely contested race.