‘Banking on hope’: Feargod outlines targets after joining KCB

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 8, 2026 – Newly signed KCB FC striker Samuel Temidayo Feargod has underlined his ambition to win a title with the bankers, this season.

Feargod has registered his confidence in his teammates, noting that the overall quality of the squad is enough to compete on all fronts.

“My ambition in the team is to perform well, to help the team first then at the end we shall come out victorious. We are here to win the league and the cup,” the Nigerian-born Djibouti striker said.

He further expressed excitement at working under coach Robert Matano, confident that his stint with the bankers will make him a better player.

“I will bring my skills, my talents and I will try to push more to help the team and the team to help me also. I’m going to try and push more to try and help the team to achieve their goals,” Feargod reiterated.

The 26-year-old joined the den on Saturday evening, signing from South Sudanese side El Merreikh Bentiu.

He has also previously played for Djibouti giants Arta Solar 7 as well as Nigeria’s Shooting Stars, First Bank, Bayelsa United, Rivers United and Lobi Stars.

The forward is also a mainstay of the Djibouti national team for who he has scored 10 goals in 20 games.

He is Matano’s third signing this year, following the arrivals of Francis Kahata and Omar Chirchir.