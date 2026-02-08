'Banking on hope': Feargod outlines targets after joining KCB - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

New KCB striker Samuel Temidayo Feargod Akinbinu. PHOTO/KCB FOOTBALL

Kenyan Premier League

‘Banking on hope’: Feargod outlines targets after joining KCB

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 8, 2026 – Newly signed KCB FC striker Samuel Temidayo Feargod has underlined his ambition to win a title with the bankers, this season.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Feargod has registered his confidence in his teammates, noting that the overall quality of the squad is enough to compete on all fronts.

“My ambition in the team is to perform well, to help the team first then at the end we shall come out victorious. We are here to win the league and the cup,” the Nigerian-born Djibouti striker said.

He further expressed excitement at working under coach Robert Matano, confident that his stint with the bankers will make him a better player.

“I will bring my skills, my talents and I will try to push more to help the team and the team to help me also. I’m going to try and push more to try and help the team to achieve their goals,” Feargod reiterated.

The 26-year-old joined the den on Saturday evening, signing from South Sudanese side El Merreikh Bentiu.

He has also previously played for Djibouti giants Arta Solar 7 as well as Nigeria’s Shooting Stars, First Bank, Bayelsa United, Rivers United and Lobi Stars.

The forward is also a mainstay of the Djibouti national team for who he has scored 10 goals in 20 games.

He is Matano’s third signing this year, following the arrivals of Francis Kahata and Omar Chirchir.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020