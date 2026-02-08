Back-to-Back Wins for Kayole Starlets After Bungoma Queens Triumph

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 8, 2026 — Kayole Starlets continued their resurgence in the FKF Women’s Premier League with a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Bungoma Queens at the Stima Club Grounds.

The hosts wasted no time asserting themselves, taking the lead as early as the 8th minute through Magneta Ocharo, whose early strike set the tone for an energetic Kayole performance.

Confidence grew as the half progressed, and Lindah Kihara doubled the advantage in the 32nd minute, giving the home side a comfortable cushion heading into the break.

Bungoma Queens responded after halftime and managed to pull one back in the 67th minute, setting up a tense final stretch.

However, Kayole Starlets held firm to protect their lead and see out the victory.

The closing minutes also provided a glimpse into the club’s future, with new signing Calta Nasambu making her debut in stoppage time after coming on for Naliaka.

Naomi Masinde also earned her first minutes for the club after replacing Nuru Hadima, marking a memorable day for the two debutants.

The win signals a strong turnaround for Kayole Starlets, who had struggled to register a victory in January but have now built momentum with back-to-back wins in February.

The positive run suggests the team may be finding rhythm at a crucial stage of the season as they look to climb further up the standings.