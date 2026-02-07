Team Kenya in Botswana, Bahrain to fight for tickets to Los Angeles 2028

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 7, 2026 – Kenyan badminton teams will be in action in the coming week in two different international competitions in Botswana and Bahrain.

The first team will be competing at the All Africa Seniors Championships in Gaborone, Botswana on February 9-15 as another one heads to Bahrain for the World Para Badminton Championships on February 8-14.

Team manager Benson Owano says their sole objective for both teams is to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as well as Paralympics.

” This is the first step for us and we are glad to have both the able bodied and disabled players. We have been training well for the last three weeks and I believe both teams will come up with good results,” Owano said.

Owano will manage the Gaborone-bound team, which will be coached by Francis Njoroge, with Agnes Odinga as the Chaperone.

The team that consist of seven men and five ladies, including Kenya’s number 1 ranked player Sammy Sikoyo (captain), John Wanyoike, Dennis Simiyu, Wilkie Keragori, Joseph Matheri Githitu, Patrick Kinyua and Edwin Akwanyi.

The ladies in the team include Kenya’s second seed Jacinta Sengera — who will skipper them — as well as top ranked Naomi Wandili, Brittney Misoy, Blessing Buyanzi and Yvonne Mwikali.

Meanwhile, the Bahrain-bound charges left the country on Saturday evening, with the others leaving on Sunday afternoon.

Erick Ngumi will be in charge as head coach, with Wilson Githinji as team manager.

The team include Africa number 1 ranked player Anthony Ojwang (team captain) as well as Africa silver medalist Mary Nduku (SL3), Africa Gold medalist Benson Nduva, (class SL4).

Others include World Ability Sport air Para Badminton Relays Gold medalists Caleb Omollo of class SU 5 and Elizabeth Nabwire, SL4.

Corrine Mwangi of class SH 6 and Ann Syombua of wheelchair 1 are the other two completing the roster of the Kenyan men and women that are hoping to bring glory back home.