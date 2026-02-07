Late Mideva Strike Gives Rising Starlets Narrow Edge Over Tanzania - Capital Sports
Rising Starlets' Elizabeth Mideva celebrates the winner against Tanzania. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

Football

Late Mideva Strike Gives Rising Starlets Narrow Edge Over Tanzania

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 7, 2026 — Kenya’s Rising Starlets secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Tanzania in the first leg of the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier, thanks to a late goal from Elizabeth Mideva that handed the hosts a slim but valuable advantage heading into the return leg.

For the better part of the match, Kenya dominated possession and created several promising chances but struggled to break down a resilient Tanzanian defence.

The breakthrough finally came in the 85th minute when Mideva produced a stunning finish that sent the stadium into wild celebration after a tense and long-awaited goal.

The late strike not only lifted the team but also injected confidence into the squad as they now carry a narrow lead into the decisive second leg.

Kenya will be hoping to build on the momentum and finish the job away from home.

Despite the win, the tie remains delicately poised, with Tanzania expected to respond strongly on their home turf.

The Rising Starlets will need another disciplined performance to protect their advantage and keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive.

The return leg is scheduled for February 14 in Tanzania, where Kenya will aim to seal progression to the next round of the qualifiers.

