Kenyan defenders in trouble? Bankers sign Nigerian striker Feargod - Capital Sports
New KCB striker Samuel Temidayo Feargod Akinbinu. PHOTO/KCB FOOTBALL

Kenyan Premier League

Kenyan defenders in trouble? Bankers sign Nigerian striker Feargod

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 7, 2026 – KCB FC have announced the signing of Djibouti striker Samuel Temidayo Feargod as they seek to solidify their charge for a silverware in the 2025/26 Kenya Premier League.

The Nigerian-born forward was unveiled on Saturday evening, joining from South Sudanese giants El Merreikh Bentiu.

The 26-year-old has previously played for Djibouti champions Arta Solar where he was teammates with former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Alex Song.

Feargod began his playing career in his Nigeria homeland, plying his trade for the likes of Shooting Stars, First Bank, Bayelsa United, Rivers United and Lobi Stars.

For his adopted country, the Nigerian has thus far netted 10 goals in 20 appearance.

His signing will hopefully strengthen the bankers’ attack, which has for long periods appeared blunt and devoid of cutting edge.

Feargod is KCB’s third signing of the season, following the arrival of former Gor Mahia midfielder Francis Kahata and Omar Chirchir.

