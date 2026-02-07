‘Ice cold’ Cole Palmer nets hattrick as Chelsea resume winning ways after Carabao Cup exit

LONDON, England, February 7, 2026 – Cole Palmer scored a first-half hat-trick as Chelsea won at bottom-of-the-table Wolves to continue their good run of form under Liam Rosenior.

The forward had four Premier League goals this season before Saturday’s match but almost equalled that tally in just one game as he produced an impressive display.

His first two came from the penalty spot, first converting coolly into the bottom corner after Joao Pedro had been fouled, then sending the goalkeeper the wrong way for his second, again coming after Pedro had been fouled.

Palmer then drove in from Marc Cucurella’s pass to wrap up the hat-trick in the 38th minute, with the Wolves defence having fallen apart.

Those three goals also ensured his name entered the history books as he became the first player in the Premier League to score three first-half hat-tricks.

Wolves were better at the start of the second half with Mateus Mane hitting the woodwork before Arokodare turned in from close range following a corner.

But despite an improved display from the hosts, Chelsea were able to keep them at bay for the remainder of the match.

The win – Chelsea’s fourth in a row under Rosenior – keeps them firmly in the top-four picture. They remain fifth in the table, one point behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

Palmer back to his best as World Cup approaches?

After sparkling for Chelsea in 2025-26, this has been a tougher season for Palmer with injury and a lack of form meaning he only had a handful of goals to show before Saturday.

But this was a display reminiscent of the Palmer of last season – cool and clinical with his finishes while generally getting involved with many of the hosts’ attacks.

It is the third time in his Chelsea career he has scored a first-half hat-trick.

Palmer was taken off 15 minutes into the second half as the club continues to carefully manage his minutes while he is working his way back to full fitness following a groin injury.

But, with the 2026 World Cup coming up in four months and England playing their final two friendlies before the tournament in North America in March, this was a timely reminder to both club and country of the talent he possesses.

Poor defending proves costly for Wolves

Bar a minor miracle, Wolves will be playing Championship football next season – but performances since 30 December have given their fans some cause for optimism.

They went four games unbeaten – winning two and drawing two – while producing some encouraging displays.

However, it is now three defeats in a row for Rob Edwards’ side and their performance in the first half of this game was a reminder there is still plenty of work for them to do as poor defending – particularly with the two penalties – killed the game for them.

Matt Doherty needlessly clipped Joao Pedro inside the box for the first, before Yerson Mosquera shoved over the striker for the second.

Wolves were much better after the break, showing plenty of fight and desire, but by then the damage had been done.