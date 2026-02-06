Why Kenya's Under 20 women's side played male teams to prepare for World Cup qualifier - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Action between Rising Starlets and Kariobangi Sharks Youth. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

Harambee Starlets

Why Kenya’s Under 20 women’s side played male teams to prepare for World Cup qualifier

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 6, 2026 – National women under 20 football coach Jackline Juma says playing against male teams has toughened her girls for Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Tanzania.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Juma says the friendlies have boosted morale within the squad and improved competitiveness within the squad.

“I think it was a good chance to give us the competition we needed, given that we were working a lot the first two weeks on match fitness. So, I can say the performance was good. Winning against the boys one match, the other match we lost 2-0,” she said.

The Rising Starlets lost 2-0 to Highway Secondary School before recovering to thrash Mang’u High School 5-2 in behind-closed-doors friendly.

Their other match against a male team was with Kariobangi Sharks Youth team, which they also lost.

The gaffer registered her confidence in the Starlets, pointing out that they will be satisfied with nothing less than victory against their East African rivals.

Playing the first leg at home is huge advantage that Juma and Co. intend to maximise for positive results.

“The girls are psyched up, they’re ready, they’ve trained so well and I think we are looking for positive results tomorrow. If you win your first match, I think it’s a plus for us. We don’t know what might happen away, but of course we have home advantage, which we are going to use it well,” she said.

A number of players in the Starlets squad already boast international experience at a such a young age, having played in the 2024 Under 17 World Cup in the Dominican Republic.

Although she counts this as a plus, Juma insists every player selected in the squad is ready to deliver when the occasion demands — previous international experience or not.

“You can’t compare the U17 with the U20 but they are giving the competition that is needed. They have really stepped up so well. It’s a blend of the U17s, it’s a blend of school players, it’s a blend of players who are playing in the league as well. I think we have a good team that is ready to compete,” she said.

Juma is grateful for no major injuries in the squad as they put together the finishing touches for the battle at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020