Why Kenya’s Under 20 women’s side played male teams to prepare for World Cup qualifier

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 6, 2026 – National women under 20 football coach Jackline Juma says playing against male teams has toughened her girls for Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Tanzania.

Juma says the friendlies have boosted morale within the squad and improved competitiveness within the squad.

“I think it was a good chance to give us the competition we needed, given that we were working a lot the first two weeks on match fitness. So, I can say the performance was good. Winning against the boys one match, the other match we lost 2-0,” she said.

The Rising Starlets lost 2-0 to Highway Secondary School before recovering to thrash Mang’u High School 5-2 in behind-closed-doors friendly.

Their other match against a male team was with Kariobangi Sharks Youth team, which they also lost.

The gaffer registered her confidence in the Starlets, pointing out that they will be satisfied with nothing less than victory against their East African rivals.

Playing the first leg at home is huge advantage that Juma and Co. intend to maximise for positive results.

“The girls are psyched up, they’re ready, they’ve trained so well and I think we are looking for positive results tomorrow. If you win your first match, I think it’s a plus for us. We don’t know what might happen away, but of course we have home advantage, which we are going to use it well,” she said.

A number of players in the Starlets squad already boast international experience at a such a young age, having played in the 2024 Under 17 World Cup in the Dominican Republic.

Although she counts this as a plus, Juma insists every player selected in the squad is ready to deliver when the occasion demands — previous international experience or not.

“You can’t compare the U17 with the U20 but they are giving the competition that is needed. They have really stepped up so well. It’s a blend of the U17s, it’s a blend of school players, it’s a blend of players who are playing in the league as well. I think we have a good team that is ready to compete,” she said.

Juma is grateful for no major injuries in the squad as they put together the finishing touches for the battle at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.