“We’ve Prepared and We’re Ready”— Fasila Adhiambo Rallies Rising Starlets Ahead of Tanzania Clash

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 6, 2026 — National women under 20 football team captain Fasila Adhiambo has expressed confidence in the Rising Starlets’ readiness ahead of their crucial FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier against regional rivals Tanzania on Saturday.

Adhiambo acknowledged Tanzania’s strength, noting their recent performances show they are a formidable side, but maintained that Kenya have prepared well and are ready to deliver when it matters most.

“It’s a big match. Tanzania are not an easy team, they have good players and have shown their quality. But we have prepared well and we are ready to deliver tomorrow,” she said.

The midfielder, who has recently gained valuable experience playing club football in Tanzania with Simba Queens, believes her journey through different levels of the game has shaped her growth and confidence.

“At first I thought it wouldn’t be easy moving there, but they welcomed me well and I’ve learned a lot. I started at Kangemi Ladies, built myself there even without many resources, then moved to Ulinzi and now Simba. Starting from the bottom helped me grow,” the ex-Ulinzi Starlets midfielder explained.

Adhiambo also highlighted the importance of giving young players opportunities to play regularly, saying consistent game time is crucial for development and visibility.

“There are many talented players coming up, but they need playing time. That’s how I developed, by working hard wherever I was until bigger opportunities came,” she added.

With Kenya enjoying home advantage in the first leg, the captain has called on fans to turn out in large numbers, emphasizing their role in motivating the team.

“I want to ask fans to come out in big numbers. They motivate us, they are like our 12th player. Winning at home would give us a big advantage,” she said.

Adhiambo also hinted at tactical confidence within the squad, saying the team understands what is required and is focused solely on delivering a positive result on the pitch.

As the Rising Starlets prepare for kickoff, the message from their captain is clear: the team is ready, motivated, and determined to rise to the occasion against Tanzania.