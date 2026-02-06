Ronaldo To Miss Second Game In A Row For Al-Nassr - Capital Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo

Football

Ronaldo To Miss Second Game In A Row For Al-Nassr

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 6 – Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the Al-Nassr squad for the second game in a row amid doubts over his future at the Saudi Arabian club.

The 41-year-old also missed the club’s 1-0 Saudi Pro League win against Al-Riyadh on Monday.

Portuguese outlet A Bola, external reported Ronaldo refused to play, having grown dissatisfied with how the club was being run by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The Saudi Pro League told BBC Sport that Ronaldo has played an important role in the club’s growth and ambition but added “no individual – however significant – determines decisions beyond their own club”.

Al-Nassr face Al-Ittihad at 17:30 GMT.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr after leaving Manchester United in December 2022, becoming the best-paid player in football history with an annual salary of £177m.

The club, who have won 10 Saudi Pro League titles, called the signing “history in the making” but Ronaldo has only won the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023 since the move.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner signed a new two-year contract in June 2025.

Both Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal – the country’s most successful club with 19 league titles – are among the teams controlled by the PIF, which also backs Newcastle United.

BBC Sport has been told former Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema’s move to league leaders Al-Hilal from Al‑Ittihad earlier this week was the principle reason for Ronaldo’s frustration at Al-Nassr.

French striker Benzema, 38, scored a hat-trick on his debut for Al-Hilal in a 6-0 win over Al-Okhdood on Thursday.

Al-Nassr are third in the league, four points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

