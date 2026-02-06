Magical Kenya Open to incorporate more sustainable practices in activities - Capital Sports
Alfred Nandwa follows his tee shot at the Muthaiga 10th during the 2025 Magical Kenya Open

Golf

Magical Kenya Open to incorporate more sustainable practices in activities

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 6, 2026 – Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) chair Patrick Obath says they are increasingly embracing sustainability as a core part of the activities of the Magical Kenya Open.

Obath says this is part of their efforts to ensure the DP World Tour event makes an impact beyond the course.

“Within KOGL, there is a lot we want to do on sustainability. We’ve got our own sustainability plan for MKO, things that you wouldn’t expect golf to do. We have had the opportunity to work with a school and create a lasting impact,” the chair said.

In an era where sustainable development has dominated conversations in all spheres of society, KOGL have embraced a number of initiatives to position the premier event as environment friendly.

The strategies include partnering with neighbouring schools and local communities on activities, such as tree planting, improvement of classrooms and sanitation facilities.

Within the course, the tournament has incorporated sustainable practices, including ban of plastics, recycling of waste, and use of efficient irrigation techniques on the course to reduce water wastage.

With this year’s event penciled for Karen Country Club on February 19-22, Obath says they will be doing more of the same.

“We would like to partner with others to drive sustainability as part of MKO. This year, we will also be partnering with a nearby school,” he said.

Karen Country Club will be hosting the DP World Tour competition for the first time since 2021.

