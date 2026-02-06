Lower leagues matter too: Odemba to cast net wider to find talented players for Harambee Starlets

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 6, 2026 – Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba says she will be scouting for more players from the lower leagues.

Odemba admits there are many talented players in the lower tiers and hopes to unearth more for the national team.

“I am happy that we have a player from the women’s NSL, I’m happy that she’s doing well, that she’s shown capability and good ability, and I hope that the lower leagues will also continue to give us and produce good players,” the former Kenya Police Bullets head coach said.

The national women’s side have been in a mini-training camp for the past one week, ahead of next month’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), temporarily set for Morocco.

The camp consisted of players plying their trade in the country, including one from the second tier — Women’s National Super League (WNSL) — Shabana Starlets’ Purity Akinyi.

Odemba exalted the mini camp as an opportunity to cast her eyes wider to identify more players worthy of a call-up to the national team.

“The reason as to why we needed to set up a mini camp for the local players is to give chance and opportunity to players who are doing well in the leagues. We have a lot of players who are doing well. We would have loved to see more players, but we’re happy with the players that we’ve seen. We’ve seen a good number of players, we’ve seen good quality, but we still have some work to do,” she said.

The gaffer is hopeful that mini camps for the national team will become the norm rather than the exception, going forward.

“Mini camps are very important, not only ahead of tournaments or major events, FIFA events, it will be good if this is a continuous process, or if we make it a culture that we have mini camps. We see good players who play locally, we have them in the camp, we put them together, we start building a philosophy for the women’s national team, so that we have a lot of the players in the league who understand what the philosophy is, and can easily come into the national set-up,” she said.

The tactician is hopeful that increased competitiveness will enhance the overall quality of the squad.