Kericho Set To Host Second Leg Of 2026 NCBA Golf Series As Momentum Builds

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – The 2026 NCBA Golf Series will head to the Rift Valley this weekend, with Kericho Golf Club set to host the second leg of the season through the Kericho Golf Club MUG on Saturday.

The mini-qualifying leg comes hot on the heels of a highly competitive season opener held last weekend at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, where a strong field of 262 golfers teed off as the 2026 campaign officially got underway.

From the Kericho event, qualification to the 2026 NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale set to be held later in the year at Karen Country Club will be earned by the overall gross winner, men’s gross winner, lady gross winner, Division 2 men winner, Division 2 lady winner, Division 3 winner, as well as the leading junior.

Last weekend, all eyes were on teenage sensation Cherono Kipkorir, who once again underlined her growing stature on the NCBA Golf Series stage by clinching her third Overall Gross Lady title at Royal Nairobi. Kipkorir, who previously topped the same category during the club’s 2021 and 2025 qualifying legs, returned a score of 80 off handicap 3 to claim top honours in the ladies’ gross category.

Despite emerging victorious, the youngster was candid about her performance on the day.

“It wasn’t a good round for me today,” said Kipkorir. “I struggled with a few things on the course, especially my swing, and didn’t play the way I wanted to. I made some mistakes that cost me strokes, and I know I can do much better than that. I’ll go back, work on those areas, and try to improve.”

In the men’s competition, Tonny Tugee claimed the Overall Gross Men title after carding an impressive 73 off handicap 8, edging out James Kamenchu, who finished runner-up on 75. At the same time, Cherise Wachira secured the Gross Lady Runner-Up position with a score of 82.

Further honours went to Edwin Kinisu, who finished third on 76, followed by Charles Kariuki in fourth on 77, as Junior Coast Open reigning champion Mwathi Gicheru claimed the Junior Winner award after returning a score of 81 off handicap 1.

As a result, Kipkorir, Tugee, Kamenchu, Wachira, Kinisu, Kariuki, and Gicheru became the first batch to book their slots at the 2026 NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale, qualifying as the overall gross winners and runners-up in both the men’s and ladies’ categories, alongside the third and fourth overall gross finishers and the top-performing junior.