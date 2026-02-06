Founder Tergat Visualizes SOYA Awards Beyond Kenya As 23rd Edition Beckons

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – The Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) founder, legendary Paul Tergat, is optimistic that the annual black-tie gala event will continue to inspire athletes to excel.

Speaking ahead of the 23rd edition set to be hosted on an as-yet-unconfirmed date and venue in March, Tergat said his vision is to expand the premier awards to the East Africa Region.

“SOYA has been held consistently for the last 22 years. As an athlete, there is a huge history of people there because of a lack of recognition; they don’t know they have talent, which is why I started SOYA. In 10 years, I want to see SOYA go regional, but most importantly, is that everybody across all sports disciplines and looking upon SOYA,” the five-time World Cross Country champion said.

The upcoming SOYA Awards Gala represents more than a ceremony – it signals a generational shift in how Kenyan sport is nurtured, governed, and celebrated.

Tergat will continue to work alongside the young people within and outside, embedding a clear succession vision and passing the baton to a younger generation to ensure the awards evolve with culture, technology, and youth engagement while preserving legacy and credibility.

“SOYA was never about trophies alone. It is about building belief, especially in young people who think failure is the end, when in truth it is often the beginning.”

From schools and grassroots clubs to elite arenas, SOYA continues to stand as a national platform celebrating excellence while shaping the future of Kenyan sport. One athlete, one story, and one generation at a time.

As the countdown to the 23rd edition continues marks not just another ceremony, but a milestone moment, honoring 22 years of impact, a calendar year of outstanding performances, while boldly investing in the champions of tomorrow.

Double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet is the reigning sportswoman of the year, while Olympic and World Champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi is the defending sportsman of the year.