Kakamega Homeboyz's Silas Abungana. PHOTO/KAKAMEGA HOMEBOYZ

Kenyan Premier League

Kakamega Homeboyz defender dies after Tuesday night attack

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 5, 2026 – Kakamega Homeboyz player Silas Abungana has passed away after succumbing to head injuries sustained from an attack on Tuesday night.

In a statement, the club confirmed the fullback died on Wednesday night at the Kakamega County General Hospital.

“The club can confirm that Silas passed away a few minutes before midnight on Wednesday,4 February while receiving treatment at Kakamega County General Hospital, after succumbing to head injuries sustained during an attack on Tuesday, 3 February night,” the club said.

The club further asked for privacy for the family, promising to provide additional details in due time.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we respectfully request privacy for Silas’ family, teammates, friends, and club officials as we come to terms with this unimaginable loss. The club will issue further communication in due course,” they said.

Abungana joined the club this season from Gucha Stars, who he helped earn promotion to the 2025/26 National Super League (NSL).

More to follow…

