Hole-in-one for Magical Kenya Open as Absa Bank Kenya unveil multimillion sponsorship

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 5, 2026 – Ahead of the 57th edition of the Magical Kenya Open, Absa Bank Kenya have unveiled a Ksh 65 million sponsorship towards the DP World Tour event.

Making the announcement, the bank’s CEO Abdi Mohammed described it as a sponsorship-well-earned by Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) for the consistency in organising a world class event over the years.

“We appreciate continued partnership with KOGL. What has kept us supporting this event is the way the tournament has been consistently organised and managed as one of the best in the world,” Mohammed said.

Despite it being the 15th year of supporting the annual event, Mohammed further emphasised Absa Bank Kenya’s resolve to continue partnering with KOGL to elevate MKO to greater heights in coming years.

“I am very happy to see golf back here at Karen, which is my home club. I want to congratulate KOGL. You can never have a partnership that long if you are not getting things right. Our commitment is to continue to look for ways to grow the partnership and the event in the years to come,” he said.

Of the amount, Ksh 40 million will go directly towards KOGL and the entire tournament whereas the remainder will be used for surrounding activities, such as media.

Speaking at the same time, KOGL chair Patrick Obath said the longstanding partnership has been impactful beyond the course, as well as the four days of competition.

“The relationship between us has enabled us impact the level of golf in the country. When we started, ours was to create an opportunity for local players to play. Absa came on board to grow golf locally and market the event outside the country. We really appreciate 15 years of partnership that has allowed this event to grow,” he said.

Obath echoed Mohammed’s sentiments, revealing that KOGL are keen on impacting the lives of the local communities as well.

“We haven’t been able to maximise its potential and there are discussions ongoing to do the same. Within KOGL, there is a lot we want to do on sustainability. We’ve got our own sustainability plan for MKO, things that you wouldn’t expect golf to do,” he revealed.

The two were speaking at the Karen Country Club on Thursday afternoon during the unveiling of the sponsorship.

Also in attendance was the secretary for sports, Evans Achoki, who affirmed the government’s commitment to working with the private sector to grow the industry.

He identified Absa Kenya as a key stakeholder that has shown the immense role the private sector can play in transforming the lives of Kenyan sportspersons.

“I commend KOGL for its leadership and commitment through the years. You have maintained international standards and ensured this tournament continues to grow. I also want to thank Absa for 15 years of support to this tournament. Your support positions you as the top private sector supporter of this tournament,” Achoki said.

He added: “MKO has enhanced our reputation as a sports tourism hub. The government is committed to supporting sports talent throughout the country through various development programmes. Golf provides a clear example of how structured pathways can provide young talents with opportunity to compete on the world stage.”

This year’s edition is set for February 19-22 at the Karen Country Club, which will be hosting it for the first time since 2021.

A total of 144 golfers will be in contention.