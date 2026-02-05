BEWARE! KRU warn Kenyans of fake tickets to Division 2 Tourney in Nairobi - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenyan fans cheering Shujaa at the Stade de France during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/NOC-K/KELLY AYODI

Rugby

BEWARE! KRU warn Kenyans of fake tickets to Division 2 Tourney in Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 5, 2026 – Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) have warned fans of unscrupulous individuals who are circulating fake tickets to the HSBC World Rugby Division 2 Tourney in Nairobi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, KRU say fake tickets have been circulating online, warning that all the tickets have been sold out.

“We’ve noticed reports of fake tickets circulating on social media, with some individuals claiming to be selling tickets. Please note that all tickets for the 2026 HSBC SVNS2 are fully sold out and were available only through our official ticketing partner, TIKOHUB,” the union said.

The union further distanced itself from any responsibility for fans who will fall victims to the tricksters.

“Any tickets bought from third parties are strictly at the buyer’s own risk, and the Union will not be responsible for any losses. Stay alert, avoid misinformation, and let’s keep things clean as we head into this exciting Valentine’s weekend,” KRU added.

The update comes amidst a countdown to the two-day tourney, set for February 14-15 at the Nyayo Stadium.

Tickets to the event have been selling like hot cake for the past one month and were totally sold out in the past one week.

With a capacity of 18,000, Nyayo is expected to fill to the rafters as Kenyans of all walks of life gather to cheer on the men’s and women’s national teams — Shujaa and Lionesses, respectively.

Ten other teams will be in contention in the tournament, which will be played in a round-robin format.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020