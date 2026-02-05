BEWARE! KRU warn Kenyans of fake tickets to Division 2 Tourney in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 5, 2026 – Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) have warned fans of unscrupulous individuals who are circulating fake tickets to the HSBC World Rugby Division 2 Tourney in Nairobi.

In a statement, KRU say fake tickets have been circulating online, warning that all the tickets have been sold out.

“We’ve noticed reports of fake tickets circulating on social media, with some individuals claiming to be selling tickets. Please note that all tickets for the 2026 HSBC SVNS2 are fully sold out and were available only through our official ticketing partner, TIKOHUB,” the union said.

The union further distanced itself from any responsibility for fans who will fall victims to the tricksters.

“Any tickets bought from third parties are strictly at the buyer’s own risk, and the Union will not be responsible for any losses. Stay alert, avoid misinformation, and let’s keep things clean as we head into this exciting Valentine’s weekend,” KRU added.

The update comes amidst a countdown to the two-day tourney, set for February 14-15 at the Nyayo Stadium.

Tickets to the event have been selling like hot cake for the past one month and were totally sold out in the past one week.

With a capacity of 18,000, Nyayo is expected to fill to the rafters as Kenyans of all walks of life gather to cheer on the men’s and women’s national teams — Shujaa and Lionesses, respectively.

Ten other teams will be in contention in the tournament, which will be played in a round-robin format.