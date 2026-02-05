Akida’s Call for Better Grounds Sparks Debate in Women’s Football

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 5, 2026 — Kibera Soccer Women FC forward Essie Akida has ignited fresh debate around the state of women’s football in Kenya after publicly calling for improved playing conditions and better officiating standards in the local leagues.

Akida raised concerns over the quality of pitches allocated to women footballers, noting that poor playing surfaces and inconsistent officiating not only affect performance but also put players’ safety and careers at risk.

She emphasized that while players proudly represent their clubs and country, the conditions they are sometimes asked to compete in do not reflect the value or potential of women’s football in Kenya.

Her remarks, however, have drawn mixed reactions within the football community.

Instead of rallying behind her call for reforms, some football fanatics have responded with criticism and mockery, while certain clubs, themselves occasionally struggling to honour fixtures, have also weighed in against her stance.

The reaction has highlighted a deeper tension within the women’s game: the challenge of advocating for better standards while maintaining unity among stakeholders.

Critics of the backlash argue that silencing players who speak out undermines progress, especially at a time when women’s football in Kenya is pushing for greater recognition, investment, and professionalism.

Supporters of Akida’s position insist that constructive criticism is essential for growth, pointing out that calls for safe pitches, quality refereeing, and proper match organisation are fundamental rather than controversial demands.

They warn that dismissing such concerns risks slowing the development of the women’s game.

As the conversation continues, Akida’s intervention has once again placed the spotlight on infrastructure, officiating, and institutional support, issues many believe must be addressed if women’s football in Kenya is to reach its full potential.