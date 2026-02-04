“You Must Fight” – Juma Demands Mental Steel from Rising Starlets in bid for World Cup qualification

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 4, 2026 — National women’s under 20 football team head coach Jackline Juma has challenged her players to show mental toughness and competitive resilience as they fine-tune preparations for Saturday’s FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier against Tanzania at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

With the final squad already submitted, Juma insists the focus has now shifted from selection to mindset, stressing that the upcoming tie will be decided as much by psychological strength as technical ability.

Facing a Tanzanian side featuring players with senior national team experience, the Rising Starlets coach believes only mentally-ready players can survive the pressure of a high-stakes regional derby.

“This is a big stage and we need players who are mentally tough. Tanzania has players who have played at senior national team level, so we needed players who can match that,” Juma said.

Juma revealed that the selection process was guided by readiness and adaptability, particularly given the short preparation window.

Rising Starlets head coach Jackline Juma oversees training. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

While several talented players reported to camp, fitness levels proved decisive, with only those able to cope immediately making the cut.

The coach was clear that previous achievements, including participation in the U17 World Cup, did not guarantee progression to the U20 side.

Instead, competition for places was fierce, with players required to prove themselves afresh.

“I told the Under-17 players that the fact they went to the World Cup does not guarantee a place at Under-20 level. You have to fight for your spot,” she stated.

Juma also highlighted the emergence of new faces who impressed during camp, singling out players who adapted quickly and demonstrated both physical readiness and mental sharpness.

Rising Starlets played a friendly against Kariobangi Sharks Youth on Tuesday. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

With limited time to build fitness, priority was given to players already in competitive rhythm, especially those active in league football.

“Some players are very good, but fitness was a challenge and we didn’t have much time. We went with players who could step up quickly and were ready within this short period,” the gaffer explained.

As the Rising Starlets brace for a decisive showdown on Saturday, Juma remains cautious but confident, insisting there are no easy opponents at this level.

While acknowledging Tanzania’s quality, she believes Kenya’s preparation and mindset will be crucial over the full 90 minutes.

With the final countdown underway, the Rising Starlets’ camp has delivered a clear message: talent opens the door, but mental steel will decide who walks through it.