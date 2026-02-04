Shujaa player receives IOC award for environmental work ahead of HSBC Division 2 Tourney

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 4, 2026 – National men’s rugby 7s player Kevin Wekesa has been accorded the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Climate Award for 2025.

The Kabras Sugar player was recognised for using sports as a platform to enhance environmental sustainability through replacement of single-use plastics.

“Kenyan rugby sevens player Kevin Wekesa founded Play Green to use sport as a platform for climate action, responding to the rising temperatures and desertification that are already disrupting livelihoods across Kenya,” IOC said.

They added: “The programme has so far replaced single-use plastic bottles with reusable aluminium bottles for Kenya’s national rugby teams, saving nearly 1,000 plastic bottles every week.”

Furthermore, Wekesa was applauded for using Play Green to enhance awareness on water conservation, waste management and climate justice through partnerships with 40 schools around the country.

“To date, the initiative has supported the planting of 2,300 trees and engaged thousands of children in climate education. Kevin has extended this work to clubs and federations, launching match-day recycling initiatives and installing clearly marked recycling bins and collection points to divert waste from landfill,” the statement read.

The Shujaa star has also underlined his ambition to upscale the initiative through plastic-free stadium zones, biodegradable packaging and establishing a Green Ambassador programme in schools.

“With the support of this award, Kevin aims to turn these plans into a replicable model for grassroots climate action through sport,” IOC revealed.

The award is the latest achievement for a player who has shone for the country on and off the pitch.

The 25-year-old broke into the national set-up in 2021 and has become a mainstay of the team, through its ups and downs.

He has also turned out for Hyderabad Heroes in the Indian Rugby Premier League where he has been turning heads with his virtuoso performances.

Wekesa will be turning out for Shujaa at the HSBC Division 2 in Nairobi on February 14-15 at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

Kenya will be up against the United States and Germany in Pool A, in the competition that will feature 12 teams — both men and women.