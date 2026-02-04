NBA: Harden to join Cavaliers in pursuit of first title

LOS ANGELES, USA, Feb 4 – James Harden is set to join the Cleveland Cavaliers from the Los Angeles Clippers, with Darius Garland moving in the opposite direction after the sides agreed a trade.

Harden, 36, is an 11-time NBA All-Star and regarded as one of the greatest guards in history, but he has never won an NBA title.

Although the deal is yet to be confirmed by the NBA, Harden said the opportunity to win a first championship was key in deciding to move.

The Cavaliers are fifth in the Eastern Conference in their pursuit of a play-off spot, while the Clippers are ninth in the West.

“I see an opportunity to win in the East – they got a very good team, coaching staff, all of the above,” Harden told ESPN.

“As much as I wanted to stay in LA and give it a go, I’ve never won one before. As a basketball mind, I think we have a bit better chance.”

Harden has helped the Clippers climb the table after a dismal 6-21 start this season, but sat out Sunday’s defeat by the Philadelphia 76ers while talks with the Cavaliers progressed.

Harden, who won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player Award in 2018 while with the Houston Rockets, denied speculation that he requested a trade from the Clippers.

“That wasn’t the case at all. In life, not even just basketball, when things don’t work out, there are ways to end things in relationships without having to crack each other,” he said.

“Maybe we just don’t see a future with each other. Maybe we just outgrew each other. Whatever the case may be, I feel like our situations weren’t like that.”

Across stints at five franchises, Harden has scored 28,805 points, putting him ninth on the NBA’s all-time list.

The Cavaliers have not won a title since 2016.

Garland, 26, averages 18 points this season in a campaign blighted by injury.

As part of the trade, the Clippers secured a second-round pick for this year’s draft.

The Clippers host the Cavaliers on Wednesday, but Harden and Garland must pass medicals before the trade is confirmed.