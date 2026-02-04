National government to take over construction of Mombasa Stadium - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

National government to take over construction of Mombasa Stadium

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 4, 2026 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has announced that the national government will assume renovation of the Mombasa Stadium.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mvurya says renovation works on the 15,000-seater stadium will commence immediately after a comprehensive technical review.

“Upon formal handover and receipt of the project’s current fiscal status, the technical team will conduct a detailed review of the remaining scope of works to guide completion in line with the government’s approved designs and standards,” the CS said.

Mvurya exuded confidence that, once completed, the stadium will position Mombasa for sports tourism.

“As directed by H.E. William Ruto, the FIFA-standard facility, will serve as a strategic low-altitude sports hub, positioning the Mombasa and the Coast region as a centre for sports tourism while providing a world-class alternative venue for hosting major national and international competitions,” he said.

The latest announcement will resurrect hopes for the completion of the facility whose progress has stalled over the years for a variety of factors.

In 2013, it underwent a minor facelit — estimated at Ksh 230 million — to enable it host the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

It was thereafter shut down in 2016 for more upgrades, but the works made little headway, prompting a cry from sports stakeholders in the region.

Then Mombasa governor Hassan Joho announced a Ksh 1.2 billion upgrade in 2018, construction officially commencing a year later.

However, by 2021, works on the facility had stalled before being revived in 2023 ahead of the African Nations Championships (CHAN), which Kenya co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The facility was also mooted as one of the possible venues for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) but the idea was shelved in favour of constructing an entirely new stadium — the Talanta City Sports Stadium.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020