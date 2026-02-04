Nairobi United sign promising midfielder after club-less period

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 4, 2026 – Nairobi United have snapped up national under 20 football team player Kevin Wangaya.

In a statement, the Kenya Premier League side announced the capture of the promising midfielder, who has been clubless for over a year.

Wangaya is the latest capture for Naibois who have been the busiest in the January transfer window, signing a record seven players in the last month.

The youngster was previously at Kariobangi Sharks where he cut his teeth and honed his reputation as one of the league’s most creative outlets.

His good showings for the slumboys earned him a call-up to coach Salim Babu’s side for the Under 20 Africa Cup of Nations where he cemented his place in the starting line-up at the continental showpiece in Egypt.

However, since then, his club career has been shaky even as he sought greener pastures abroad.

He has had a series of trials in Europe, most notably with Swedish clubs Vasteras SK and Falkenbergs FF.

His move to Naibois offers an additional body and creative outlet for the top-flight newbies while providing the youngster with regular playing time to catch the eyes of scouts.