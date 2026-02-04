Harambee Stars defender vows to remain humble despite big move to England

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 4, 2026 – Harambee Stars defender Collins Sichenje has promised to remain humble and work hard for his new club, Charlton Athletic.

Sichenje says he will keep his head down and give his best to help his new club rise up the English Championship table.

“Yeah, it’s a big step for my career and it’s a good opportunity to keep working and developing and help the team. So, you (I) just need to be humble and keep working. That’s the goal,” the 22-year-old said.

Sichenje revealed that his tete-a-tete with manager Nathan Jones who clearly outlined his expectations of the former Green Commandos centre-back.

“The manager has a lot of faith and belief (in me). He told me what I need to do, the right things, you know, and I need to learn and adapt quickly,” he said.

Collins Sichenje in Charlton Athletic colours. PHOTO/CHARLTON ATHLETIC FC

The former AFC Leopards defender inked a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Addicks on Monday, joining from Serbian side FK Vojvodina.

“It feels amazing to be here. It’s a good club with good projects and yeah, I’m ready to start working,” Sichenje said.

Indeed, the defender was immediately out on the grass with his teammates on Tuesday, ahead of a possible debut against Queens Park Rangers (QPR) on Friday night.

Sichenje expressed delighted with the first impression of his teammates, adding that it was quite an enjoyable session.

“The first impression is good. The training is intense, good. The lads are good. Everyone is motivated, with good energy…I am happy to be here,” he said.

As he begins life in London, Sichenje will be counting on his experience with the national team, with who he has made eight appearances thus far.

“It’s been a good experience to get those minutes at such a young age, and it’s helped me to have experience in games. I have learned a lot from those games,” the centre back said.