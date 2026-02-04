English-born Harambee Stars prospect outlines personal goal with new club

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 4, 2026 – Harambee Stars prospect Zech Obiero has promised to score a ton of goals and assists for his new club Tranmere Rovers.

Obiero says he has not set himself a personal target but will try to score as much as he can.

“I think every player has them targets, but my mode is just trying to get as many as possible, just to help the team, just see what I can do,” the youngster said.

Obiero further promised Tranmere fans a treat everytime he is on the pitch, vowing to work hard on both ends of the ground.

“I am really happy to be here, excited to start a new journey and just ready to get going. I would say I am more attacking minded. I do like to work hard…I do like to track back, but more going forward, exciting, dribble, get goals, assist, that’s more my game,” he explained.

The 21-year-old joined the English League One side on loan for the remainder of the season, on Tuesday.

He credited manager Andy Crosby for the trust in him, revealing that the boss has already brought him up to speed with what he is expected of him.

“Just really positive (conversation with the manager) … everything a player wants to hear…just encouraging me to come in… just be a breath of life to the team…just do what I know I can do and just impress,” the Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate said.

Obiero joins the Super Whites from Leyton Orient, where he has played since exiting Spurs’ academy.

He credited his parent club for making him the player that he is today.

“It’s my home, so it is really close to me. It’s a very special place to me…they’ve helped me develop as a player and I’m just here to kick on now,” the youngster added.

He joins the team at a turbulent period in which they languish in 17th place on the log with 32 points from 29 matches.

Obiero is confident that he is the spark Tranmere need to propel themselves up the log.

“I think the team is ready to fight, the manager is definitely ready to fight. I can hear it in the conversations that we’ve had. We have had bad patches, but there’s always time to turn it around. We’ve got 17 games left and we’ve got a lot of time to turn it around, so I think we can definitely do that with the players we have here,” he said.

Obiero is the son of former Gor Mahia player Henry Obiero and has severally earned call-ups to the national team.

He was part of the national under 20 team camp that prepared for last year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, ultimately missing out on the final squad.