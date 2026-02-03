Nigerian Epe To Carry His Country’s Flag Flying At 2026’s Magical Kenya Open

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 – Francis Epe, a top-ranked Nigerian professional golfer from Ikoyi Club 1938, will be among the African golfers hoping to make an impact at the DP World Tour Magical Kenya Open.

Epe won the 6th CIO Golf Classic in November 2025 with an 11-under-par score, earning a spot in the 2026 Magical Kenya Open.

Epe is an accomplished golfer who has won multiple titles, including the 2024 Meristem Open and 2024 Acropolis Golf Tournament.

Among his 2024 victories were the Meristem Open (Feb 2024) and the Acropolis Golf Tournament (April 2024), where he set a course record.

Eke began as a caddy at Ibadan Golf Club in 2005 and became a professional in 2011.

He is known for consistent performance in Nigerian and regional West African tournaments.

The 2026 event will feature a field of 144 players, comprising a mix of Kenyan professional golfers, Kenyan amateur golfers, regional professional golfers, and international professional golfers representing approximately over 25 countries.

The players recommended to the DP World Tour to be invited are:

Kenyan Professionals

1. Snow Greg

2. Chege Samuel

3. Wakhu David

4. Kibugu Njoroge

5. Indiza Dismas

6. Kibugu Mutahi

7. Nduva Daniel

8. Mudanyi Edwin

9. Wangai CJ

10. Madoya Jastas

Regional Professionals

11. Nsanzuwera Celestin

12. Epe Francis

Elite Amateurs and Juniors

13. Karanga Michael

14. Lejirma John

15. Sandhu Jay

16. Shashwat Harish

17. Manji Junaid

Reserved Players

1. Mediratta Mohit

2. Kisia Mike

3. Ooko Eric

4. Karichu John