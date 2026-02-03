Nigerian Epe To Carry His Country's Flag Flying At 2026's Magical Kenya Open - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Golf

Nigerian Epe To Carry His Country’s Flag Flying At 2026’s Magical Kenya Open

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 – Francis Epe, a top-ranked Nigerian professional golfer from Ikoyi Club 1938, will be among the African golfers hoping to make an impact at the DP World Tour Magical Kenya Open.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Epe won the 6th CIO Golf Classic in November 2025 with an 11-under-par score, earning a spot in the 2026 Magical Kenya Open.

Epe is an accomplished golfer who has won multiple titles, including the 2024 Meristem Open and 2024 Acropolis Golf Tournament.

Among his 2024 victories were the Meristem Open (Feb 2024) and the Acropolis Golf Tournament (April 2024), where he set a course record.

Eke began as a caddy at Ibadan Golf Club in 2005 and became a professional in 2011.

He is known for consistent performance in Nigerian and regional West African tournaments.

The 2026 event will feature a field of 144 players, comprising a mix of Kenyan professional golfers, Kenyan amateur golfers, regional professional golfers, and international professional golfers representing approximately over 25 countries.

The players recommended to the DP World Tour to be invited are:

Kenyan Professionals

1. Snow Greg

2. Chege Samuel

3. Wakhu David

4. Kibugu Njoroge

5. Indiza Dismas

6. Kibugu Mutahi

7. Nduva Daniel

8. Mudanyi Edwin

9. Wangai CJ

10. Madoya Jastas

Regional Professionals

11. Nsanzuwera Celestin

12. Epe Francis

Elite Amateurs and Juniors

13. Karanga Michael

14. Lejirma John

15. Sandhu Jay

16. Shashwat Harish

17. Manji Junaid

Reserved Players

1. Mediratta Mohit

2. Kisia Mike

3. Ooko Eric

4. Karichu John

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020