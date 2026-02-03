Kenya’s Rising Starlets Sharpen Claws Ahead of Tanzania Showdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 — The Rising Starlets are steadily building momentum as they edge closer to their biggest test yet, the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Tanzania, set for this Saturday at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

In their final tune-up friendlies, the Rising Starlets faced contrasting outcomes but walked away with valuable lessons.

A 2-0 loss to Highway Secondary exposed areas that still need refinement, while a commanding 5-2 victory over Mang’u High School underlined the team’s attacking potential and growing confidence.

Beyond the scorelines, the technical bench will be encouraged by the visible progress minute by minute, with the players responding positively to tactical adjustments and showing resilience, cohesion, and hunger.

With just days to go before the qualifier, these matches provided the perfect platform to test combinations, sharpen fitness levels, and reinforce belief within the squad.

Now, the focus shifts firmly to Tanzania.

The Kenya vs Tanzania clash is more than just a match, it is a crucial step on the road to the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup. And the Rising Starlets will not be walking that road alone.

The call has gone out to the fans: pack the stands, bring the noise, and rally behind the girls.

All roads lead to Ulinzi Sports Complex this Saturday as Kenya looks to draw strength from the home crowd and push for a vital result.

Progress is evident. The work continues. Now it’s time to stand up for the Rising Starlets.