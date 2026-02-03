Kenya's Rising Starlets Sharpen Claws Ahead of Tanzania Showdown - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Rising Starlets Elizabeth Mideva celebrates her goal against Ethiopia. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Sports

Kenya’s Rising Starlets Sharpen Claws Ahead of Tanzania Showdown

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 — The Rising Starlets are steadily building momentum as they edge closer to their biggest test yet, the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Tanzania, set for this Saturday at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In their final tune-up friendlies, the Rising Starlets faced contrasting outcomes but walked away with valuable lessons.

A 2-0 loss to Highway Secondary exposed areas that still need refinement, while a commanding 5-2 victory over Mang’u High School underlined the team’s attacking potential and growing confidence.

Beyond the scorelines, the technical bench will be encouraged by the visible progress minute by minute, with the players responding positively to tactical adjustments and showing resilience, cohesion, and hunger.

With just days to go before the qualifier, these matches provided the perfect platform to test combinations, sharpen fitness levels, and reinforce belief within the squad.

Now, the focus shifts firmly to Tanzania.

The Kenya vs Tanzania clash is more than just a match, it is a crucial step on the road to the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup. And the Rising Starlets will not be walking that road alone.

The call has gone out to the fans: pack the stands, bring the noise, and rally behind the girls.

All roads lead to Ulinzi Sports Complex this Saturday as Kenya looks to draw strength from the home crowd and push for a vital result.

Progress is evident. The work continues. Now it’s time to stand up for the Rising Starlets.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020