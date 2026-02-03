Coach Odemba Bolsters Starlets’ Backroom Staff As WAFCON Preparations Intensify - Capital Sports
Harambee Starlets head coach Beldin Odemba. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Coach Odemba Bolsters Starlets’ Backroom Staff As WAFCON Preparations Intensify

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 — Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba has moved to strengthen her technical bench with the appointment of Edward Seda as one of her assistants, as Kenya steps up preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Seda, who serves as assistant coach at Kariobangi Sharks, linked up with the national team over the weekend after the Starlets assembled for a one-week mini-camp in Kasarani.

The camp marks the start of Kenya’s final build-up to the continental tournament scheduled for March 17 to April 3.

The new appointment follows the departure of Godfrey Oduor ‘Solo’, who vacated his role in the Starlets’ technical team after taking up the head coach position at Nairobi United.

Seda now joins MOFA FC head coach Charles Bruno as part of Odemba’s assistant coaching team.

The CAF A Licence holder had been earmarked for the role earlier, but logistical challenges related to travel documentation delayed his involvement. His inclusion has since been cleared with the full backing of Odemba.

Harambee Starlets players in training in Algeria. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

The ongoing mini-camp, which runs from February 1 to February 6, is strictly composed of locally based players and is focused on talent evaluation and squad depth.

The technical bench is using the camp to closely assess players from the domestic leagues as they shape the provisional WAFCON squad.

With the tournament drawing closer, Odemba’s restructuring of her backroom staff signals a clear intent to sharpen the team’s technical direction, increase competition for places, and ensure the Starlets head into WAFCON with the strongest possible setup, both on and off the pitch.

