Collins Sichenje (L) tackles Gambia's Lars Joseph in a past match. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Harambee Stars

OFFICIAL: Harambee Stars defender Collins Sichenje joins Charlton Athletic

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 2, 2026 – Harambee Stars defender Collins Sichenje has signed for English Championship side Charlton Athletic on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The former AFC Leopards centreback joins the side from Serbian side FK Vojvodina in September 2024.

Speaking after putting pen to paper, Sichenje described the move as a big step for his career.

“It feels amazing to be here. It’s a good club with a good project and I’m ready to start working. It’s a big step for my career. It’s a good opportunity to keep working, developing and help the team, so I just need to be humble and keep working – that’s the goal,” the defender said.

Speaking at the same time, his new manager, Nathan Jones said the 22-year-old holds much promise to become a world class centreback.

“We’re thrilled to add Collins, who is a defender that we’ve been tracking for a long, long time. He’s an aggressive, front-footed centre-back who is only 22 years of age, so he’s one that can grow with us and one that we’re excited to be welcoming to the football club,” Jones said.

The Green Commandos alumnus joins the Addicks at a turbulent time in which they are flirting with relegation in the second tier in England.

They lie 18th on the log with 35 points from 29 games and face Queens Park Rangers (QPR) in their next fixture.

