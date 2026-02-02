Mateta’s move from Palace to Milan in doubt

LONDON, England, February 2, 2026 – Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta’s move to AC Milan is in serious doubt over issues with his medical, according to multiple BBC Sport sources.

The France forward, who has been nursing a knee issue, had an initial medical examination on Sunday followed by additional tests on Monday.

The Italian club are now set to pull out of the £30m deal for the 28-year-old, who wants to leave Selhurst Park.

Palace had been unwilling to let him go without having a replacement but agreed a £48m deal for Wolves forward Jorgen Strand Larsen and granted Mateta permission to have an initial medical in London before flying to Milan.

Nottingham Forest have also been interested in the striker and had a £35m bid rejected by Palace last weekend.

After the 1-1 draw at Forest on Sunday, Palace manager Oliver Glasner said: “I expect either Mateta or someone else here as a striker.

“Everybody is really working very hard, but it is so close to the end of the window, so it makes it more difficult. I always try to be positive, so I hope.

“Worst case, we sell Mateta and no-one comes in, then it’s not a good window for Palace.”

Wolves, meanwhile, were moving to replace Strand Larsen and are close to reaching a deal for Southampton striker Adam Armstrong for an initial £7m.

There is growing confidence the move will be done with the Premiership’s bottom club Wolves in danger of relegation to the Championship.

The 28-year-old has 11 goals for Saints in the Championship this season and has 43 in total for the club since joining from Blackburn in 2021.