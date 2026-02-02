Lanes! Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge to headline Winter Olympics

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 2, 2026 – Two-time world marathon record holder Eliud Kicphoge is among six elite sportspersons selected as flagbearers for the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy on Friday.

Kipchoge will join Olympics bronze medalist Cynthia Ngamba (refugee athlete), Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade, Tonga’s Pita Taufatofua, four-time Olympian Martina Valcepina of Italy and 1968 Cross Country Olympic champion Franco Nones at the opening ceremony at the Milano San Siro Olympic Stadium.

The six athletes will carry the Olympic flag as a symbolism of the Olympic movement.

It represents the latest high honour accorded to Kipchoge who has put the country on the world map with various ‘firsts’ across his longstanding career.

He became the first athlete to win two consecutive marathon titles at the Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro (2016) and Tokyo (2020).

Kipchoge also made history as the first man to run 42km in under two hours, clocking 1:59:40 as part of the INEOS 1:59 challenge in October 2019.

Though not an official world record, the feat showcased Kipchoge’s superhuman capabilities and a manifestation of his slogan heading into the challenge — ‘No Human is Limited.’

Although results on the road have not been in his favour in recent times, Kipchoge remains a global phenomenon — a stature that has allowed him to rub shoulders with the who-is-who in the world.

In November last year, he attained a lifelong dream when he met his idol, former United States Barrack Obama.

It came over a year after he hang out with Manchester United players at their Carrington training ground on August 31.

He was also at the Old Trafford to watch on as they lost 3-0 to Liverpool in the English Premier League.