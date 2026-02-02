Kariobangi Legends appoint Akwana after tumultous end to Sofapaka reign

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 2, 2026 — Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division One side Kariobangi Legends FC have appointed immediate former Sofapaka tactician Ezekiel Akwana as their new head coach until the end of the season.

Akwana steps in to replace Jeremiah Khayo, arriving at the club just days after his abrupt exit from Batoto Ba Mungu, who he last coached in Saturday’s 3-0 thrashing by Kenya Premier League leaders Gor Mahia.

His move to Kariobangi marks a significant shift in his career, especially given his deep-rooted history with Sofapaka, a club many consider him “by blood.”

A Storied Background

Often recognized by his trademark dreadlocks, which he famously wore for 13 years before shaving them in 2021 to symbolize a new chapter, Akwana brings decades of experience both as a player and a coach.

During his playing days, Akwana was a versatile defender and free-kick specialist, turning out for some of Kenya’s biggest clubs, including AFC Leopards, Mathare United, and Sofapaka.

He also earned caps with the Harambee Stars, representing the country at the highest level.

His trophy cabinet includes a Kenyan Premier League title, having been part of Sofapaka’s historic 2009 championship-winning squad.

CLUB ANNOUNCEMENT

Kariobangi Legends FC is pleased to announce the appointment of Ezekiel Akwana as our new Head Coach, taking over from Jeremiah Khayo until the end of the season.

We welcome Coach Akwana to the Legends family and wish him all the best as he leads the team. pic.twitter.com/IH9LD1ETK1 — Kariobangi Legends Fc (@Kariobangi40852) February 2, 2026

Notably, Akwana holds the rare distinction of winning the President’s Cup (now known as the Mozzart Bet Cup) both as a player and a coach, underlining his impact across different eras of Kenyan football.

Proven on the Touchline

As a coach, Akwana has built a reputation for tactical discipline and big-match temperament.

One of his standout achievements remains guiding Sofapaka to the penultimate qualification stage of the Caf Confederations Cup in 2011, losing 4-3 to Tunisia’s Club Africain in the final playoff round — a feat achieved by very few Kenyan coaches.

Along the way, Sofapaka beat established sides, such as Angola’s AS Aviacao, Egypt’s Ismailia and St Eloi Lupopo of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Beyond Sofapaka, he has also managed Mathare United and Murang’a Seal, where he played a key role in their push for top-flight status, further cementing his pedigree as a builder of competitive teams.

What It Means for Kariobangi Legends

For Kariobangi Legends, this appointment is about more than filling a vacancy. In Akwana, the club gains a seasoned football mind who understands the pressures of Kenyan football and the demands of promotion battles.

His immediate task will be to imprint his philosophy on a new squad, restore confidence, and translate his experience into results, especially after a challenging end to his time at Sofapaka.