How Shujaa players use music to prepare for battle in World Rugby Series

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 2, 2026 – Ahead of the HSBC Division 2 Tourney in Nairobi, national men’s rugby 7s players have revealed how they prepare for their matches in the World Rugby Series.

According to Shujaa’s Vincent Onyala and Tony Omondi, listening to a gospel song has long been part of their tradition before they step onto the pitch.

“I’d say it is not different in terms of how you motivate yourself when you’re going for war. War is still war. We’re still taking the same field. There’s a gospel song that motivates them when they go to the field. Previously, it was also gospel, only that it was in vernacular…in Luo,” Onyala revealed.

Echoing his teammate’s sentiment, Omondi says that music helps to defray the tension at the personal and collective level.

To aid in this, the players reveal that Shujaa often have a Boombox through which they boom music while suiting up for battle in the dressing room.

Omondi, in particular, says he is often open to vibing to whatever music the rest of the squad are listening to.

“It’s normally whatever the team wants to play. We have one boombox, no phones. The playlist is a variety. Everyone has his own song. Basically, me, I listen to whatever the team is listening to,” the Mwamba RFC player explained.

The role of music does not end in the dressing room but continues even when they are lining up at the tunnel.

Shujaa players Tony Omondi (L) and Vincent Onyala at Capital FM studios on Saturday. PHOTO/CHARLES ADEDE.

“When we’re about to get to the tunnel, there’s only one specific song that we normally listen to and I think it hasn’t changed ever…that is Eric Wainaina’s song, ‘Daima mimi Mkenya‘ (forever a Kenyan). We normally sing it when we take on to the tunnel,” Onyala reveals.

Two Shujaa generations

Onyala and Omondi are among two of the longest serving players in the national team, having played in the World Rugby 7s Series top tier before Shujaa’s relegation in 2023.

They have seen players come and go as head coach Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua blends youth and experience to create a formidable side.

Onyala reveals that their younger teammates are more inquisitive and eager to learn compared to those who have been in the set-up for a while.

“I’d say the current youth in the squad, I think they’re a bit more brilliant than the previous generations we’ve had at Kenya Rugby. you find they’re more question-oriented, so they inquire more, as opposed to the other guys who could just do what the coach has said, as opposed to seeing what they could offer,” the KCB Rugby player explains.

National rugby 7s coach Kevin Wambua with Vincent Onyala (L) and Tony Omondi (R). PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

He adds: “Blending in with them, I think, has been the easiest thing because where I sit, I sort of try to understand both generations, because I’m the one in the middle.

The generational difference, Onyala says, is also seen in the way the different players turn up for training.

“Having a player come in with earrings, first. Having a player come in with sandals for training. These are things that are generational. You’ll find during our time, you’re fully kitted in your sneakers, tracks, top. You’re ready for training. But this one (younger players), they just come with shorts, slippers, and you’re like, ‘chief, where are you heading?'” Onyala says.

Generational differences or not, all the players will be gearing for one goal, which is to clinch the first leg of Division 2 on February 15.

Shujaa are in Pool A where they face Germany and the United States.

Victory on home soil will be crucial as they head to subsequent legs in Sao Paulo and Montevideo.

The two were speaking on Capital FM’s Saturday and Music Sports show on Saturday.

Capital FM are the official media and entertainment partner for the two-day event, set for February 14-15 at the Nyayo Stadium.