Magical Kenya Open Set To Intensify Hunt For DP World Tour’s International Swing Points

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – For the umpteenth time, the Magical Kenya Open (MKO) will be a key part of the DP World Tour’s International Swing schedule.

As was the case last year, there will be a one-week interval after the four-event Middle East action, with the Magical Kenya Open marking the start of three consecutive events in Africa.

After MKO, the Investec South African Open Championship will then take place at new host Stellenbosch Golf Club before the Swing concludes at Houghton Golf Club with the Joburg Open, with both events co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour.

MKO is scheduled to take place from Thursday, February 19 to Sunday, February 22, 2026; returning to Karen Country Club in Nairobi, for the first time since 2021, marking a venue change from the previous four years.

MKO typically is one of the consecutive “International Swing” events in the Middle East and Africa within this phase of the season.

One of five Global Swings, which form Phase One of the DP World Tour schedule, the series of tournaments included a Dubai double-header earlier in the new year.

Further stops in the Middle East on the desert stretch in February head to the Kingdom of Bahrain and then Qatar, with the action moving to Kenya and onwards to South Africa for a two-week sprint to determine the Swing champion after South African Open Championship and Joburg Open in February and March.

As with the past two seasons on the DP World Tour, the schedule comprises three distinct phases, beginning with the Global Swings followed by the Back 9, with the campaign culminating with the DP World Tour Play-Offs in November.

Two years on from its inaugural edition, the Dubai Invitational returns to Dubai Creek Resort for the start of a new calendar year on the DP World Tour.

The first of back-to-back tournaments in the Emirate, the International Swing continues with the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club – the first Rolex Series event of the season.

From there, the action heads to Bahrain for the third edition of the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship, before the Qatar Masters takes place, reinforcing its status as a key fixture on Tour.

The International Swing Schedule

Jan 15-18: Dubai Invitational (Dubai Creek Resort-US$2,750,000) Tommy Fleetwood

Jan 22-25: Hero Dubai Desert Classic (Emirates Golf Club-US$9,000,000 8,000) Champion -Tyrrell Hatton

Jan 29-Feb 01: Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship (Royal Golf Club-US$2,750,000) Champion-Laurie Canter

Feb 05-08: Qatar Masters (Doha Golf Club-US$2,750,000) Champion- Haotong Li

Feb 19-22: Magical Kenya Open (Karen Country Club-US$2,700,000) Champion: Defending Champion Jacques Kruyswijk

Feb 26-March 01: Investec South African Open Championship (Stellenbosch Golf Club- US$1,500,000) Champion: Dylan Naidoo

March 05-08: Joburg Open (Houghton Golf Club-R20,500,000) Champion-Calum Hill