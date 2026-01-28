Mad rush for tickets as World Rugby Division 2 tourney draws near - Capital Sports
Kenyan fans at a past edition of the World Rugby Series. PHOTO/KENYA RUGBY UNION

Rugby

Mad rush for tickets as World Rugby Division 2 tourney draws near

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 28, 2026 – Early bird tickets for next month’s World Rugby Series Division 2 Tournament in Nairobi have already sold out.

In a statement, the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) revealed that over 15,000 tickets have already been sold, with the regular and ‘mbogi’ tickets still up for grabs.

Advance regular tickets are going for Ksh 500 per person whereas those who arrive at the gate on the material day of the tournament will have to fork out Ksh 750.

Moreover, ‘Mbogi’ tickets will retail at Ksh 2,100 for a maximum of seven people while a group of 12 fans will have to part with Ksh 3,600.

The two-day tournament will be held on February 14-15 at the Nyayo Stadium, with 12 teams — in the men and women’s division — in contention.

The men’s national team, Shujaa, will in Pool A against Germany and the United States.

On the other hand, their female counterparts, Kenya Lionesses, will square off against China and Spain.

