Kulabu players 'obsessed' with Kenya Cup return - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mwamba RFC players after their match against Mean Machine. PHOTO/MWAMBA RFC X

Kenya Cup

Kulabu players ‘obsessed’ with Kenya Cup return

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 28, 2026 – Mwamba RFC player Brian Mutugi has reiterated the team’s desire to return to the Kenya Cup after last season’s relegation from the top flight.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mutugi says the players are determined to return to the top tier and will do everything to realise that dream.

“I believe the message in the dressing room is one. We have one goal and message for each and every player…our main goal is to go back to Kenya Cup…no compromise…nothing much, nothing else,” he said.

Kulabu were relegated from the top flight last season after finishing 11th in the regular season with 16 points.

It was the second time in their history that the 1987 Kenya Cup champions have suffered relegation heartbreak after they first did so in 1996.

One of Kenya’s most supported rugby clubs, the players have their work cut out to appease fans who will be satisfied with nothing less than an immediate Kenya Cup return.

Mutugi acknowledges fans desires and has promised they will work hard towards fulfilling it.

“I believe each player in the camp knows how important this dream is. We can’t afford to snooze, lose or do nothing less…we have to go back to the Kenya Cup,” the former Homeboyz RFC player said.

He added: “They have been supporting us all through…even when we were relegated they did not stop supporting us. They came, we sat down and agreed that no one is leaving the team…we have to go back to the Kenya Cup.”

Kulabu continued their journey back to the top flight with a 22-17 victory over University of Nairobi’s Mean Machine at the latter’s UoN Grounds on Saturday.

The victory cemented their place at the top of the KRU Championships with 28 points, three more than second-placed Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology’s (JKUAT) Cougars.

Their next encounter is against Homeboyz at their Goan Institute homeground.

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020